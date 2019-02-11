Raymond N. "Ray" Troyer



71, of CR 201 Millersburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 surrounded by his family, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Holmes County on March 14, 1947 to the late Noah J. and Ella (Miller) Troyer and married the former Marilyn Kaufman on June 6, 1981. She survives. He attended United Dayspring Church in Berlin and worked as a skilled carpenter and autobody repairman. He was an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter and enjoyed his coffee time at Boyd and Wurthmann Restaurant in Berlin.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Julia Maria (Travis) Hostetler of Walnut Creek; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin Matthew, Zachary David, Madeline Grace and Caroline Faith Hostetler; 2 brothers, Albert (Jenny) Troyer of Berlin and Alvin Troyer of Sugarcreek; and 4 sisters, Katie Wengerd of Walnut Creek, Mary Troyer of Sugarcreek, Esther Wengerd of Walnut Creek and Emma (Eli B.) Yoder of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Troyer.



Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at United Dayspring Church, 4955 SR 39, Millersburg (Berlin), with Pastor John Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Berlin Twp. Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 1-4 and 5-8 PM and Tuesday from 9-10 prior to services all at United Dayspring Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



