Raymond Pierce
age 83, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Generations Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Raymond was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio. His wife Norma and him were long time residents of Canton and Bolivar. In his early years, he joined the US Army and fought in Desert Storm, before retiring as an Army veteran. Raymond also worked for Timken Steel for 30 years before retiring as a steel worker and Straddle driver. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting Florida, playing golf and visiting the local casinos.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Constance DeWire-Pierce. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Norma Pierce; sons, Curtis (Angie) Pierce, Christopher (Frances) Pierce; brother, Lee Pierce; grandchildren, Adam, Tyler, Josh, Jacob, Jeremy and Raymond Pierce.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be held one hour prior from 10-11am. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020