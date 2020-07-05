Raymond W. Arnold
81, of Kelleys Island, died Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, in Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky. He was born April 24, 1939, in Dover, Ohio, and was a 1958 graduate of Dover High School. He resided in Dover until moving to Elyria, where he worked for GM as a tool and die maker. He and wife Lori built a home on Kelleys Island in the 1970's and this is where he retired to. He loved Kelleys, where he enjoyed fishing and helping at Bag the Moon. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Zion United Methodist Church on Kelleys.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lori; one daughter, Amy Rae "Jeff" Kowell; one son, Matthew John "Amber" Arnold; and five grandchildren, Mariah Higley, Nathan Arnold, Alexis Arnold, Sydney Kowell, and Cameron Kowell. He was preceded in death by is parents, Raymond and Janet (Minor) Arnold.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020. In the Kelleys Island Cemetery, with Pastor Virginia Park officiating. Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, Castalia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ohio National Kidney Service, 5357 Crosswind Drive, Columbus, OH 43228. Gifts of sympathy and online condolences may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com
.
Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service
416-626-6666