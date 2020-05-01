Reba Bernice (Hammond) Kollmanage 91, formerly of Tuscarawas, OH, passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Grande Village Manor in Twinsburg, Ohio. Born on April 1, 1929, in Lititz, PA, Reba is the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Carrie (Eshleman) Hammond. Reba graduated from Lititz High School in 1947 and from Lancaster General Hospital in 1950, earning her RN diploma. She worked at The University of Michigan Hospital as a nurse from 1950-1956, where she met her future husband Dale. She took time off from nursing to raise three children; then, in 1967, the family moved to Tuscarawas, OH. As a registered nurse and office manager for 20 years, she worked alongside her husband, at Kollman Clinic, Inc., until her retirement in 1987. During the 1980's, she worked part-time at Country Club Retirement Community. Church life was very important to her. As a result of her Moravian Church ties, Reba and Dale were invited to relocate to Tuscarawas, OH, from Maryland. She was baptized and confirmed at Lititz Moravian Church. Later, she became a member of Sharon Moravian Church where she served in many capacities: Church Treasurer, Board of Elders, Women's Fellowship Treasurer and President, Missions Chairman, Circle Leader, Youth Fellowship Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. She was a 1990 & 1992 delegate to Eastern District Synod and participated in several Moravian Music Festivals and Moravian Women Conferences. She was a big supporter and participant of Family Camp, Junior Camp (both at Camp Zimmerman and later at Camp Bethany), and Tar Hollow Camp. She was a Junior Camp counselor, nurse and cook. She served on Trumpet in the Land's board, Tuscarawas Co. Medical Auxiliary, and as a treasurer for Camp Zimmerman. She also served as Girl Scout Leader, 1967-1972, on her children's schools PTA, 1962-1974, and on Indian Valley North Band Boosters. After her children graduated college, she regularly volunteered at Uhrichsville's food pantry. She enjoyed sewing her daughter and sons' clothing, quilting, baking pies, cookies, and other Pennsylvania-Dutch delicacies.On February 3, 1952, Reba married Dr. Dale R. Kollman, currently of Twinsburg, Ohio. Also surviving are her children: Robin (Kathy Deetz) Kollman of Macedonia, OH, Kevin (Yvonne Patterson) Kollman of State College, PA and Mary Elen Kollman (Erik Salzwedel) of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren: Kera Robinson (Lamar), Kris Kollman, Kayla Hennon (Dave), Rick Kollman (Lora Dattilio), Andy Kollman (Mandy), Melissa Kollman (Matt Hannan), Holly Kollman; great grandchildren: Elias, Weston, Bennett and Ismena.Due to the current health crisis, no calling hours will be observed. Interment will take place at Sharon Moravian Church Cemetery in Tuscarawas Ohio. Memorial and Graveside Services will be held at a later date. Any memorials can be sent to Sharon Moravian Church Memorial Fund, 4776 Moravian Church Road SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.740-922-315