Rebecca "Becky" A. Tylka
69, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 26, 2019, in her home following a short battle with cancer. Born on March 9, 1950 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Vincent Joseph and Pauline Ruth (Martin) Tylka, Jr. Becky was a 1968 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, and continued to enjoy comradery with her classmates at frequent get-togethers. Her formal education continued at both the University of Houston and Bowling Green State University, where she obtained her bachelors and masters degrees. Becky was passionate about mentoring and coaching others to reach their full professional potential. She owned Momentum Career Services and was also a franchise owner of the greater Canton/Akron chapter of AmSpirit Business Connections. Other entrepreneurial successes included coaching executives with Avon, Lee Hecht Harrison, and founding TLC Travel in 1985 to name a few. Most importantly, she was a devoted mother and family member. Becky was a cheerleader for Brandon whether it was personally or professionally. She often lent a helping hand to his friends and others and delighted in their successes. Her kind, selfless, loving, and supportive spirit will be missed by many, but cherished always.
She will be deeply missed by her son, Brandon A. (partner, Rachel Stringfellow) Tylka; granddaughter, Aurora Rini Tylka; her special cousin, Debbie Avon; and several other cousins and a large, extended family.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with a Christian Wake service at 7:45 p.m. Father Jimmy Hatfield will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial alongside her parents will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Friends are invited to the St. Joseph Family Life Center following the committal service for a light luncheon. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Becky by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com. Contributions in Becky's memory may be made to The Quaker Foundation where a scholarship will be established in her name, or to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on July 29, 2019