Rebecca Ann "Becky" Richesson
of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away March 23, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House following a period of declining health. Born April 7, 1946 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Russell J. and Dorothy L. (Withers) Young. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1964, Becky married the late William C. Richesson on Dec. 26, 1966. Becky worked for the former Bank Ohio for 20 years as a branch manager prior to her employment with Henry Heating & Cooling, Inc. as their secretary most recently. She was a member at the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. She also generously gave of her time with the New Philadelphia Pee Wee Football teams as the concession stand coordinator for 18 years.
Becky will be deeply missed by her children, Julie (Timothy) Altier of Dover and Mark (Kim) Richesson of North Carolina; her sister, Jo Ellen (Timothy) Burris of Dover; grandchildren, Kyla (Mike) King and Abby Richesson; and a great-grandson, William Fletcher King. Nieces, nephews, and a great-niece complete her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by her brother, Russell G. Young.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A service celebrating Becky's life will be held in the funeral home at Dover on Thursday, March 28, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Geib Funeral Center's hospitality room, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622. Memorial contributions in Becky's memory may be directed to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.
GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019