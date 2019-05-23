|
Rebekah Irene (Buss) Evilsizor
My name is Rebekah Irene (Buss) Evilsizor. My parents are Charles and Alice (Baker) Buss. I was born December 31, 1948 in Dover, Ohio and passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord Tuesday, May 21, 2019. I graduated from Dover High School in 1967. I received a B.S. degree in Christian Education from Nyack College in New York. I served with my husband, Jim, in pastoral ministry for 41 years in five churches in the Western Pennsylvania District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance: McPherron, Donegal, Castlewood, Osceola Mills, and Tionesta. I taught Sunday School, served in the nursery, directed children's church, and performed secretarial duties. In the Western Pennsylvania District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, I served as Area Great Commission Women president in two different regions and as retreat secretary. My husband and I retired in November of 2016 and moved to Clearfield, Pennsylvania.
I am survived by my husband Jim; my sons: Timothy of West Decatur, PA, Joseph (Amy) Evilsizor of Clearfield, PA, and Stephen (Ashley) of Harrisburg, PA. I have three precious grandchildren: Ethan and Eila Evilsizor of Clearfield; and Everly Evilsizor of Harrisburg. Also surviving are my brother, Daniel (Sandy) Buss of Dover, OH; sisters, Mary (Dick) Marshall of Sugarcreek, OH, and Martha Buss of Bradenton, FL; nephew, Brad (Victoria) Buss of Dover, OH; nieces, Cindy (Rob) Pickleshimer of Wooster, OH, and Susie (Marlin) Schlabach of Sugarcreek, OH. The most important thing to me is that I am a born again Christian, having received Jesus as my Savior and Lord at Beulah Beach Camp at age 12. I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and He has been with me all my life, even in my battle with cancer. I want to thank all of the wonderful doctors at nurses at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, the Penn Highlands Home Health and Hospice team in Clearfield, and my family and friends for all their care, love, prayers and encouragement they have given to me.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25th. at the Clearfield Alliance Church with the Rev. Dr. Duane White officiating. Friends will be received Friday May 24th., from 4-7 p.m. at Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, and on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Beulah Beach Camp, 6101 W. Lake Rd., Vermillion, OH 44089, or Mahaffey Camp, PO Box 277 Mahaffey Grampian Hwy, Mahaffey, PA 15757 designated for "Scholarship Fund". To sign the online guest book, visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, 814-765-5731
Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2019