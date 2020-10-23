Reeda Mae Slocum



86, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia, after a period of declining health. Born May 4, 1934 in New Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Ida Mae (Clatterbuck) Poletti. A Twin City resident for much of her life, Reeda was a 1952 graduate of Uhrichsville High School and had been a telephone operator in Uhrichsville for several years after high school.



On Nov. 19, 1955, she married George Farrell Slocum who survives her along with their children, Mark (Linda) Slocum, Terri Cecil, Carol (Phil) Steinbach, Brenda Slocum, and Diana (Mike Swain) Addleman; grandchildren, Clint Haney, Heather Harper, Joshua Slocum, Kim Hunter, Jamie Boles, Andrew Addleman, Shane Slocum, Bryan Manning, Lacy Lamphere, and Mitchell Addleman; and 12 great-grandchildren with another expected. Reeda is also survived by her sisters, Jackie Page and Karen Garabrandt; sister-in-law, Phyllis Poletti; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Haney; son-in-law, Allen Cecil; brother, Dale Poletti; sister, Linda Recco; granddaughter, Nikki Hreha; and great-grandson, Graydon Boles. Reeda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who always put her family and their needs first. She loved caring for her home and family, and was an excellent seamstress and baker, as well.



In the interest of public health, Pastor Tom Klaserner will officiate a private, family service with interment following in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.



