Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee Helen Palmer


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renee Helen Palmer Obituary
Renee Helen Palmer

57, of Carrollton, formerly of Dennison, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Countryview Manor in Carrollton. Born October 2, 1961 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of William Wesley Palmer and the late Alice May (Visintainer) Palmer. In addition to her father and stepmother, Bill and Shirley Palmer, she is survived by her brother, Michael (Susan) Palmer; sister, Licia J. (companion, Darrin Petrey) Palmer; and twin sister, Denee M. (Steve) Burton; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Renee was Catholic by faith, having been baptized at Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. She attended the Harrison County Developmental Disability Workshop in Cadiz for a number of years, and she loved bowling, watching game shows and jigsaw puzzles.

A private, family graveside service is planned at Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now