|
|
Renee Helen Palmer
57, of Carrollton, formerly of Dennison, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Countryview Manor in Carrollton. Born October 2, 1961 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of William Wesley Palmer and the late Alice May (Visintainer) Palmer. In addition to her father and stepmother, Bill and Shirley Palmer, she is survived by her brother, Michael (Susan) Palmer; sister, Licia J. (companion, Darrin Petrey) Palmer; and twin sister, Denee M. (Steve) Burton; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Renee was Catholic by faith, having been baptized at Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. She attended the Harrison County Developmental Disability Workshop in Cadiz for a number of years, and she loved bowling, watching game shows and jigsaw puzzles.
A private, family graveside service is planned at Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 7, 2019