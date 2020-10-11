Renee (Kumbera) Miracle
passed away October 4, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born April 7, 1940, to Chester and Mary (Badis) Kumbera in Dennison, Ohio.
She is predeceased by her parents, former husband, Rev. Dr. Larry Miracle, and great granddaughter, Amelia Rose Lukens. She is survived by her sister, son, daughter, grandchildren, niece, and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held at The Trailhead, 21 W. North Street, Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, October 17th, at 2:00 PM. Social Distancing and Masks required. Please visit ArnoldFuneralHome.com
