Retta "Jane" Amos Zantene
Age 89, of Bowerston passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Bowerston Hills Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Born May 12, 1930 at home on the family farm in Ten Mile, Tyler County, W.Va. she was a daughter of the late Clem Amos and Lula Mercer Amos. She was a 1950 graduate from Tyler Co. High School who moved to Scio to work at the Scio Pottery in 1952. She worked as a handle trimmer until they closed in 1985. The next 22 years she worked at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, retiring in 2007. Jane attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowerston. She and her husband Pete were members of the former Calico Cats square dance group from Scio. But what brought her the most joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death are her husband, Peter G. Zantene on November 5, 2009, they married August 24, 1954. She was also preceded by brothers, Clem, Burl, Edward and Jimmy Amos and a sister Gertrude "Snookie" Davis. Surviving are daughters, Robin (Levi) Shetler and Cindy Slentz both of Bowerston; grandchildren, Tabitha (Quinn) Fisher, Amie (Derek) Warner, Jennifer (Allen) Case, Matthew (Stacy Biglins) Slentz and Andrew Slentz; great grandchildren, William, Ryin and Aidan Fisher, Cassidy Lazette, Kayla and Mason Warner, Taylor Jane, Caden and Evan Slentz and Madelyn and Jackson Case; a sister, Ruby Goddard of Moundsville, W.Va. and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Bowerston Hills Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice for their devoted care of Jane while she was a resident.
Services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Carol McCartney officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery, Bowerston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.
www.kochfuneral.com
Koch, Scio 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019