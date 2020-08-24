1/
Reuben A. Raber
1994 - 2020
Reuben A. Raber

25, of 3910 CR 114, Sugarcreek passed away Sunday August 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in a vehicle related accident. He was born on October 10, 1994 to Allen J. and Susan P. (Miller) Raber. Reuben was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and was employed at Swiss Valley Furniture near Walnut Creek.

He will be missed by his parents, Allen and Susan; seven brothers and sisters, Martha (David) Yoder of Baltic, Mary Ann (Harry) Miller of West Union, Ohio, Mark (Diane) Raber of Sugarcreek, John Allen, James, Hannah, and Aaron all of the home; grandparents, John A. and Barbara Raber of Saltillo and Katie (late Paul) Miller of the home; three nieces and a nephew, Hannah Joy Yoder, Ellie Susanne, Abby Magdalene, and Austin Myles Miller; as well as many cousins and friends. Preceding him in death is his grandfather, Paul N. Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at the home with Bishop David D. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Raber Cemetery located on the family farm. Friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 24, 2020.
