Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH
View Map
Rhonda Ann Affolter


Rhonda Ann Affolter Obituary
Rhonda Ann Affolter 1958-2019

Age 60, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Union Hospital in Dover, following a lengthy illness. Born June 11, 1958, Rhonda is the daughter of Earl Henry Sr. and the late Judith K. (Meechan) Henry.

Rhonda is survived by her father, Earl Henry Sr.; her children, Brandy (Vince) Meyer, Shane Affolter (companion, Jane Whitman), and John (Tabitha) Affolter; companion Tim Fortney; six siblings; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a grandson on the way. In addition to her mother, Rhonda is preceded in death by her husband, William Affolter.

Funeral services for Rhonda will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with Rev. Lisa Meese officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Calling hours will be from 11 to 1, (two hours prior to services) on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the funeral home.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2019
