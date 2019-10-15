|
Richard A. Ramey
of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born on August 2, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Earl C. Ramey and A. Louise (Reed) of Columbus, Ohio. Richard attended Columbus West High School and turned down an offer to play minor league baseball to voluntarily enlist, with his best friend Terry Bonham, in the United States Army on November 28, 1956. Richard was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army on October 31, 1962. He was employed with Huttig Sash & Door Company, in Columbus, Ohio, from June 30, 1969 until May 1, 2010.
Richard is survived by his daughter Chandra Ramey; granddaughters: Anna and Lily Postma of Midlothian, VA, and granddaughter Kathryn Postma of Granville, OH; son, Aaron (Brenda) Ramey, granddaughters: Lauren, Emily, Kara, and Sarah Ramey of New Philadelphia, OH; son, Adam Ramey, granddaughter, Gabriella Pena-Ramey of Pittsburgh, PA; former wife, Bonnie L. Jack of New Philadelphia, OH. Although a Columbus native, Richard was at home in New Philadelphia, Ohio, for the past 20 years. He passionately followed his granddaughters, Lauren, Emily, Kara, and Sarah's endeavors, especially their athletics. Whether from their beginnings in youth sports through their participation in varsity soccer at New Philadelphia High School, Richard was always in attendance supporting them and their teammates. He was also a huge fan of the New Philadelphia High School Boys Soccer team where he would be seen sitting off the far corner of the field with many of the parents every year supporting the team and his son. In addition, Richard enjoyed sharing stories of his visit to Alaska, where his daughter Chandra and granddaughters Kathryn, Anna, and Lily had lived and the times he spent with them. He was also fond of his time spent in Columbus when he would be visited by his son, Adam and granddaughter, Gabriella. His other passions included spending his mornings at local coffee shops and diners, working with wood and stone, gardening, spending time outside, taking his dog, Pebbles, to the park, and vacationing at Daytona Beach, Florida. Richard was never one to ask for anything but the first to ask if he could give someone something. He will be forever missed in our hearts but always remembered and with us in spirit where ever we may travel.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia, Ohio. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Richard by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019