Richard Allan Davis65, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a brief illness. Born September 17, 1954 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Virgil Paul Davis and Barbara (Hamersley) Davis Foraker. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Rich began his service to his country in the U.S. Army. He later enjoyed a long career with Reymond Products. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.On June 12, 1974, Rich married the former Kathy Lee Milburn who survives him along with their daughter, Julie (Dan) Gartrell; grandchildren, Alex and Brittney Gartrell; and a much anticipated, expected great-grandchild. He is also survived by a brother, Paul Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Allen Davis, and brother, Barry Davis.According to Rich's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service. A private, family graveside service is planned at West Union Cemetery near Gilmore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.