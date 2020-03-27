|
Richard Carl Baab and
Mary Louise Baab
of Dover, are together forever. Richard, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Inn at Northwood Village. He was born June 18, 1931, at Stone Creek, Ohio to the late Reuben and Minnie (Regula) Baab.
Mary, 86, passed away on March 26, 2020, in the Inn at Northwood Village. She was born July 5, 1933, at New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late Hugh and Erma (Welfley) Bean. The couple were married on June 30, 1956, and raised one son, Douglas. They were members of Community of Christ Church at New Philadelphia. Richard was employed at Marsh Lumber for over 40 years. He was an avid fan of westerns and he also enjoyed watching NASCAR. Mary was an avid collector of antiques and Elvis items. She frequented garage sales and enjoyed eating out. Both of them however, enjoyed spending time with their family more than anything.
They are survived by their son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Lisa Baab; their grandchildren, Kameron (Allie Van Dress) Baab and Kyle (Brittany) Baab and two great-grandchildren, Aiden Baab and Paislee Rennard. Richard is also survived by a brother, Eugene (Rosa) Baab; and a nephew, Ronald Baab. Completing Mary's family are two sisters, JoAnn Torgler and Sue Campbell; nieces and nephews, Susan (Paul) Morehead, Todd (Tiona) Campbell, April (Bryan) Byrne, J.T. (April) Torgler and Jamie (Marcie) Torgler and her best friend, Joan Zeigler. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Catherine Bean; a nephew, Richard Bean and two brothers-in-law, John Campbell and Jerry Torgler.
Private family services will be held. Contributions in memory of Richard and Mary may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Richard and Mary by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2020