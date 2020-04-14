|
|
Richard Dale Buss
92, of New Philadelphia passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Stone Creek, Ohio on May 19, 1927, he was one of three children. He went to Stone Creek High School and was drafted before finishing his senior year into World War II. Richard and his best friend, Robert Lorenz, entered the Army together. While in the service, Richard was a meat cutter and a guard at the POW camp in San Antonio, Texas. Before being discharged, he returned to Stone Creek, Ohio where he built his first business, Buss Trucking. He held a night job while running his own business at Stone Creek BrickYard Company in 1960. He had his back and neck broken in an industrial accident in 1961. Buss Trucking bought the first Packer Truck in Tuscarawas County. He had contracts for garbage pickup in New Philadelphia, Dover, Stone Creek, & Baltic. He also had contracts for refuse pickup for the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Richard was the first in Ohio to get a permit to produce food for hogs from food waste. Richard worked several jobs while building his business. He worked at Stone Creek Brick Yard and was a security guard for local businesses. He owned and operated a school bus for Stone Creek Schools. In 1948 he met and married a local girl, Arlene P. Groh, on June 20, 1948. They had two children; Dale R. Buss of Stone Creek, and Lisa Buss of New Philadelphia. He also had two grandchildren, Dustin R. Buss and Dara Dickson, along with two great-grandchildren of Massillon Ohio. In February 2002, state legislation gave veterans their diplomas which they would have earned had they not been drafted and gone off to war. Richard started and sold three different businesses in the trucking industry throughout his lifetime.
Arlene preceded him death after 53 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his siblings John Buss and Laura Hisrick.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A private family burial will take place this summer at the Stone Creek Cemetery. Richard was a lover of all animals and it was said that he could talk to them. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to the Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2020