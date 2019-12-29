The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zoar United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar United Church of Christ
Richard Dean "Dick" Lebold


1943 - 2019
Richard Dean "Dick" Lebold Obituary
Richard Dean "Dick" Lebold

age 76 of Bolivar, passed away peacefully at Truman House in New Philadelphia on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born on February 13, 1943, he was the son of the late Kermit and Alta Lebold of Bolivar. A lifelong leader in the community, Dick was the previous owner of Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar and the former owner of Lebold Lumber Company and the Zoar Hotel. He was also a former member of Bolivar Village Council, founder of the Bolivar Strawberry Festival, Christmas on the Canal, and the Bolivar Main Street Association, and was instrumental in bringing the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail through Bolivar and surrounding areas. He was involved in many other local and regional organizations and fraternal clubs, including the Freemasons, Bolivar-Zoar Rotary and Bolivar Lions Club. Since he was a driving force behind the Downtown Bolivar Renaissance project, it's quite possible that God has put him in charge of re-paving the streets of gold.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Jo-Ann (Rex) Lebold and former wife, Kathryn (Holley) Lebold Ortopan. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Mark) Stevens and stepdaughters Lisa Geers and Lori (Jack) Feeney; brothers Jake (Lynda) Lebold and Jim (Nancy) Lebold; sister Chris Beamer; granddaughters Sarah Tausch and Claudia and Audrey Stevens; and great-grandchildren Gabbi, Alyssa and Landon Tausch, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and –nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar and for one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at Zoar United Church of Christ. The funeral service will take place at Zoar United Church of Christ on Tuesday, December 31 at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Flowers are welcome, as are donations to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County or a . To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

LEBOLD-SMITH

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 29, 2019
