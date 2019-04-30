Richard E. "Dick" Lahm 1935-2019



83, of Sugarcreek, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. He was born in Sugarcreek on August 2, 1935 to the late Earl V. and Bernice Elizabeth (Geese) Lahm and married the former Dawn A. Hostetler on November 18, 1956. She survives. Dick was owner and principal at the 90-year old family auto dealership, Lahm Motor Co. in Sugarcreek for 49 years. He was an active member of the Sugarcreek community, serving as chairman of many festivals, events, and organizations for over 60 years. He was past president of the Sugarcreek Business Association and started the Business Men Auction and the Fabulous 50's Fling. He received the Cruisin' Times Lifetime Achievement Award, Tuscarawas Chamber Citizen of the Year and the Tuscarawas County Zeisberger Heckewelder Award. Many will know him as "The Voice" of the Ohio Swiss Festival. Dick was also musically talented. He played the trumpet and bass. He played in many local bands and at the Atwood Country Club. He was a lifetime member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek. He proudly served in the U.S. National Guard and was a Staff Sergeant of National Guard Transportation Company, Hell on Wheels Unit.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michele (Ken) Engstrom of Atwood Lake and Kyle (Ann) Lahm of Sugarcreek; grandchildren, Grant R. Engstrom of Chicago, Ill., Collin R. Engstrom of New Haven, Conn., Taylor E. (Justin) Ashkettle of Wintersville, Ohio, and Winston R. Lahm and Parker M. Lahm both of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Marilyn Cope of North Canton.



Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek with Rev. Earl Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. Friends may call on Thursday 5-8 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek and on Friday one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek or a .



"Jesus answered him, Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise." Luke 23:43



