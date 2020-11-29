Richard Eugene Dessecker



age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020 at a Fort Worth hospital. Rich was born April 30, 1952 in Dover, OH to Alfred Dessecker and Joan Morrison Dessecker, and graduated from Dover High School in Dover, Ohio in 1971. Rich loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoyed fellowship at his church, and was an avid sports fan. He listened to many genres of music, from praise and worship to folk rock, and could often be heard belting out a tune. The span of Rich's career in the oil and gas industry included an array of jobs from boiler maker to managing warehouses. He was a hard worker and left a lasting impression on colleagues from coast to coast. Whether Rich was at home, work, sporting events, or church, he never met a stranger; he was well known for his witty sense of humor and contagious joy for life. Through his own personal struggles, he shared his testimony to help others. He had a special way of knowing what people needed and could soothe your soul over a cup of coffee. Rich loved well and was well-loved.



Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Dessecker and infant siblings Jack and Joyce Dessecker. Rich is survived by his wife of thirty years, Cynthia Ann Dessecker of Weatherford, TX. He is also survived by his father, Alfred Eugene Dessecker of Dover, OH, daughter, Suzanne Rudolph and husband Tim of Weatherford, TX, son, Jayme Sasser and wife Kristen of League City, TX, son, Richie Dessecker and wife Shelly of Dover, OH, daughter, Rachel Dessecker of Henderson, TX, son, Russell Dessecker of Henderson, TX, brother, Ron Dessecker and wife Lois of Orville, OH, brother, Randy Dessecker and wife Rosemary of Dover, OH, brother, Rod Dessecker and wife Sylvia of Dover, OH, brother-in-law Lee Grimes and wife Ann, sister-in-law Beth Spires and husband George, sister-in-law Jo Anna Straughn, grandchildren Peyton Dessecker, Nolan Dessecker, Malakai Tamez, Blaine and Tanya Kiker, Shaley Rudolph, Shawn Derington, Skylar and Alie Huitt, greatgrandchildren Greyson, Kiera, Kynlee, and Danica, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store