Richard G. "Dick" Barr Jr. 1945-2019
73, of New Philadelphia and formerly of Dover died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Schoenbrunn Health Care Center following an extended period of declining health. Richard (Dick) Barr, born Oct. 5, 1945 in Dover, he was the son of the late Richard G. Barr Sr. and Helen (Halter) Barr. He graduated in 1964 from Dover High School. Dick was an ASE Certified Auto Mechanic for 45 years in both Dover and New Philadelphia, owning and operating Barr's Auto Sales and Service for many of those years in Dover, Ohio. He will be remembered for his trustworthiness and the close relationships with his customers, always going out of his way for his patrons. Dick was a car enthusiast all his life beginning with his first car at age 14. He owned and raced several drag race cars over the years, cars that were always guaranteed to be Mopar. Over the years he also enjoyed riding Motocross and golfing. He was a true animal lover having adopted many rescue pets. He could always be seen with his dog in tow while watching his grandsons play sports. Most of all Dick was proud of his five kind, caring and respective grandchildren. He was a former member of the Dover Tornado Club, life member of the New Phila Elks and former Dover Elks, and a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Dover. He was also a member of the Quarter Milers Car Club.
Dick will be sadly missed by his family including his wife, Sue Ann (Noble) Barr, of nearly 55 years who were married on June 18, 1964; a son, Todd Barr and daughter Jill (Mark) Drobney all of Dover; five grandchildren, Aubrie Barr of Dover, Nicholas (Olivia) Barr of Bolivar, Cameron Barr a student at the University of Akron, August Drobney a student at Ohio State University, and Aidan Drobney of Dover; a sister, Lois Keller of Uhrichsville and his feline companion, Baxter.
A private service will be held at a later date. He will be cremated and inurnment will take place in the Dover Burial Park. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Dick can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019