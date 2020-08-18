1/1
Richard G. Carlisle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. Carlisle

retired Huron County Veteran Services Officer, age 72, of Norwalk, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1948, to the late Robert and Martha Carlisle in Dover, Ohio. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1966, he proudly served in Vietnam in the 101st Airborn Division and continued to be an advocate for veterans in his professional and personal life up until his last days. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and supporting the local arts and athletics.

He is survived by his children, Seamus (Pennilane) Carlisle of Independence and Michael (Melissa) Carlisle of Westlake; grandchildren; Marian, Samuel and Corinne; many loved siblings, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Checkers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Semple) Carlisle in 2018.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools, P.O. Box 445, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or WAGS 4 Warriors, P.O. Box 41191, Brecksville, Ohio 44141.

Evans Funeral Home, 416-668-1469

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
314 E. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 668-1469
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved