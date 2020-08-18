Richard G. Carlisle



retired Huron County Veteran Services Officer, age 72, of Norwalk, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1948, to the late Robert and Martha Carlisle in Dover, Ohio. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1966, he proudly served in Vietnam in the 101st Airborn Division and continued to be an advocate for veterans in his professional and personal life up until his last days. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and supporting the local arts and athletics.



He is survived by his children, Seamus (Pennilane) Carlisle of Independence and Michael (Melissa) Carlisle of Westlake; grandchildren; Marian, Samuel and Corinne; many loved siblings, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Checkers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Semple) Carlisle in 2018.



Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools, P.O. Box 445, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or WAGS 4 Warriors, P.O. Box 41191, Brecksville, Ohio 44141.



