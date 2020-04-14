|
Richard J. Reid
70, of New Philadelphia and formerly of Steubenville, passed away, Sunday, April 12, 2020 in his home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Steubenville, he was the son of the late Jack and Helen (Hammond) Reid and had retired from the United States Postal Service at Steubenville where he worked as a Supervisor. Richard was also a United States Army veteran serving with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam during the Vietnam War and a member of the New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445. His hobbies included researching his ancestry and working on computers.
On July 2, 1969, he married his wife, Paula L. (Baczewski) Reid and together celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. Also surviving are a son, Christopher (Kimberly) Reid of Columbus; a daughter, Carole Dowling of Loxahatchee, Florida; six grandchildren, Devin and Braden Culler, Hayden Reid, Sarah Bieri, Bill and Michelle Dowling; five step-grandchildren, Alex and Jacob Close and Johnny, Carlo and Gabriel Serafini; a son-in-law, John Serafini; a brother, Robert (Joan) Reid of Florida; a sister, Susan (John) Holley of Washington and special family members, Patty Sedoti and Family and Barbara Baczewski. In addition to his parents, an infant son, Robert Michael Reid, a son, Nathan Mathew Reid and a daughter, Rachelle "Shelley" Culler, also precede him in death.
In keeping with Richard's wishes, he is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and public services are not to be scheduled. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Richard by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2020