Richard James Torgler
Richard James Torgler

83, of Dover passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Union Hospital following brief illness. Born July 29, 1937 in Goshen, he was a son of the late William A. and Olga Zauke Torgler. Richard was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Torgler on Feb. 10, 2019; brothers, Samuel and William E. Torgler. He was a 1955 graduate of Newcomerstown High School, and proudly served his country with the United States Army. Following his discharge, Richard worked for Rex Pipe and Supply in Canton having retired with 36 years of service. He was also a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dover.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard A. (Doris) Torgler of New Philadelphia, Cheryl Miller of Dover; grandchildren, Matt Torgler, Daphne Chek; great-granddaughter, Kyra; sister, Rose (Eugene) Baab of Stone Creek; brother, Herb (Helene) Torgler of Dundee.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13 starting at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Shelly Nordine officiating. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Richard may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church at PO Box 334 Dover, Ohio 44622.


Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
