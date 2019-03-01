Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
RICHARD JAY SCHWEITZER Sr.


1934 - 2019
RICHARD JAY SCHWEITZER Sr. Obituary
Richard Jay Schweitzer, Sr.

84, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Richard was born July 27, 1934 at Bolivar, Ohio, and was raised by his grandmother, the late Hazel Schweitzer. He was an avid racing fan and could often be found at Midvale Speedway.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Weaver) Schweitzer, whom he married on June 19, 1954; his children: Richard (Sherry) Schweitzer, Jr., Karen (Bret) Greco, Duane (Jill) Schweitzer and Sally (Blaine) Krebs; his grandchildren: Sarah (Donnie) Braun, Rachel (Shawn) Cunningham, Zac (Tiffany) Schweitzer, Cody (Jillian) Krebs, Julieanne (Kevin Myers) Greco, Jesse (Megan) Krebs, Josh (Natalie) Schweitzer and Alicia (Craig) Manly; his great-grandchildren: Isabelle and Luke Braun, Crue, Hadley and Tegan Schweitzer, Jordyn and Donnie Braun, Adalynn Manly, Cody Krebs Jr. and Darcy Ann Krebs; his brothers-in-law: Dale (Rose) Weaver, Walter (Kathy) Weaver, Mike (Lee) Weaver and Donald Weaver and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his grandmother; his brother, Paul; a granddaughter, Darcy Krieger; three uncles and their wives; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Weaver.

In keeping with Richard's wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Richard by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019
