Richard "Rick" K. Lile
83, died peacefully on October 22, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre, Dover, Ohio. He was born at Union Hospital at Dover, Ohio, on June 26, 1937, to the late William "Sonny" Lile and Gladys Youngen Lile. Rick attended school at the New Philadelphia City Schools and then worked as a partsman at Service Auto Parts Company in New Philadelphia and Dover for many years. Rick was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and had been a member of the New Philadelphia Jaycees. He enjoyed putting together model cars and in later years he enjoyed watching sports on TV and working Word Search puzzles.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Rachel Lile (Rob) Eaton of Venus, PA; brother, Roger (Marcia) Lile of Dover; sister, Kathy Lile (Jim) Clymer of Orrville; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Brett Lile; and a sister, Gaye Lynn Lile.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rick by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com