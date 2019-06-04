Home

Richard Kerry "Rich" Tristano

age 62, of Dover, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Community Hospice's Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born January 9, 1957, in Dover, he was a son of the late Richard and Carol Tschudy Tristano. Rich graduated from Dover High School in 1975, and was employed by Dover Light & Power for 30 years, from which he retired. He was raised in the Catholic faith, and was a member of several local fraternal organizations. Rich had a great sense of humor, and was a fan of the

Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns.

Survivors include his children: Tara (Jimmy) Tristano Laner of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Ryan Tristano of Charleston, South Carolina; his former wife, Donna VanNatter; his aunts and uncles; his cousins; and his friend, Jillanda James.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday (TODAY), June 4th., at 11:30 a.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, Fr. Jimmy Hatfield of Dover's St. Joseph Church will

officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery. Family

and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on today, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The family suggests that contributions in Rich's memory be made to St. Joseph Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 4, 2019
