Richard L. "Dick" Dunlap"Dick and Doris Dunlap Together Again"age 92, of Dover, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House, New Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Born October 7, 1927, in Dover, he was a son of the late Lee and Mary Hilton Dunlap. Dick attended Dover High School, and then went on to serve honorably with the United States Army Air Corps just after the Second World War. Following his service time, Dick married the former Doris Lindsay. The couple raised two daughters and shared over 55 years of marriage prior to Doris' passing on January 13, 2006. Dick was employed by Dover's Shenango Penn Mold Co. for 40 years, and also worked for Doris' family's business, Lindsay's Service Station, in Dover. Dick loved his grandchildren, and especially liked following their school activities, particularly with the New Philadelphia Marching Quakers. He enjoyed woodworking, making many household items and knick-knacks; working on automobiles; keeping up his yard on Johnstown Road; walking; and cooking and baking later in life. He also re-used and re-purposed many things that others had thrown away.He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Debbie (Jack) Sharp and Paula (Mark) Yarnell, both of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Missy Blank, Mindy (Josh) Limbacher, Erica (Nic) McCoy and Brent (Sarah) Yarnell; his great-grandchildren, Christopher, Ali, Elliot, Tobin, Leon and Henry; his brother, Glen Dunlap; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peg and Ramon Class; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, and his beloved wife, Doris, Dick was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Donna Dunlap; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Robert Krause; and his nephew, Mark Class.Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Monday, August 17, 4 - 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 18, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home; Pastor Brian Flood will officiate. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Dick, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Dick's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., or the Chip Graham Memorial Scholarship, c/o Quaker Foundation, 124 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 627, both addresses at New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.