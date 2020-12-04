1/1
Richard L. Morrow Sr.
1946 - 2020
Richard L. Morrow, Sr.

73, of Bolivar, formerly of Navarre, passed away quietly, Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020. Born December 29, 1946, in Meadville, Pa., a son to the late Curtis and Gertrude (Seidler) Morrow, Richard – known to everyone as "Moose," graduated from Navarre High School with the Class of 1965. Pursuing a career in the trucking industry that eventually spanned more than 52 years, Richard applied himself to every facet of the industry. He particularly loved to drive and for a time, together with his wife, Beth, were independent owner-operators in their own enterprise. Richard treasured his wife and family and placed them at the center of his life. As a loving husband, a devoted dad and grandpa, and a dependable friend, he looked out for and protected those entrusted to his care. A skilled mechanic and handyman, he willingly gave his time and energy in helping others. He made friends easily and never knew a stranger. He loved to travel; loved to cook; was a master of the "power nap;" enjoyed camping and classic cars – and then there were his two fur buddies, Henry and Tilley...!

Predeceased by his parents; Richard is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. "Beth" Morrow, of the home; their children, Lisa Ann Hicks and David A. Morrow, both of Florida, Richard L. (Dawn) Morrow, Jr., of Navarre and Bryan P. (Julia) Morrow, of Bolivar; grandchildren, Emily and Lauren Myers, Chelsey and Sean Morrow, Summer Crouch, and Alison and Aiden Morrow. His sister, Kathy Morrow, of Canton also survives, together with his nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

Honoring Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place. No formal services have been scheduled but the family will receive condolences Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020, from 3-5:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. For those attending, face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be respectfully observed. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,

www.atkinsonfeucht.com









330-879-5433

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
