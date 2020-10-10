Richard L. Schuppage 73, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away October 5, 2020 in Union Hospital. He was born on June 20, 1947 to the late Lewis and Wilma Schupp.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle; and sister, Betty Watson. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Schupp; daughter, Wendy (Lee) Willard; son, Richard L. Schupp II; grandchildren: Logan, Cody, Samantha, Vicky and Zack; great-grandchildren: Braxton, Brylond, Braysen and Dean; sisters, Alice Bowe and Joyce Reichman.Private family services will be held. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at:www.heritagecremationHeritage Cremation Society330.875.5770