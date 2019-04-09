|
Richard Lee Albright
89, of Bowerston, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a period of declining health. Born Nov. 10, 1929 in Sebring, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ray and Ruby Pauline (Moffett) Albright. After his graduation from Scio High School in 1950, Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an M.P. in the 523rd Battalion. He was employed for several years at the Scio Pottery before beginning his long career with Sugardale Foods in Canton where he worked until retirement. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed many outdoor pursuits, including hunting and fishing. He also loved to watch racing, especially NASCAR. His greatest joy came from the time he spent with his grandchildren of whom he was very proud.
On July 17, 1953, he married the former Hazel Nettie Lehigh with whom he enjoyed nearly 47 years of marriage until her passing on Jan. 21, 2000. They are survived by a son, Rich (Ruth) Albright; daughter, Lou Ann (Allen) Yoder; and grandchildren, Nate Albright and Cassandra, Christian and Catlynn Yoder. Richard is also survived by a brother, Edward (Betty) Albright, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Albright, and an infant brother, Emmett Albright.
Services, officiated by Deacon Lou Primozic, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in Conotton Cemetery in Conotton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019