Richard Lee Breehl
1952 - 2020
Richard Lee Breehl

68, of New Philadelphia, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. A son of Barbara (Hawkins) Ellwood and the late James Breehl, Richard was born April 17, 1952 at Dover, Ohio. Richard graduated from New Philadelphia High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. A welder by trade, Richard enjoyed his retirement from BCTE Corporation. He will be remembered by his family and friends for being an excellent cook and for his wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Gaylene (Edwards) Hizer-Breehl; his children, Sarah Watson and Matthew Breehl; a step-son, James (Krista) Hizer; his grandchildren, Dominic, Meah, Emma and Charlie Watson, Haley and JD Breehl, Serafina Hizer-Dillon, Daemyn and Isabella Hizer; his sister, Kathy (Roscoe) McIntire; a brother, James (Laura) Breehl and his faithful companion, his beagle, Libby. Richard was preceded in death by his father and son, Joshua Breehl.

In keeping with Richard's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Richard by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
