Richard M.
McCartney
59, of Columbus, passed away in July 2019. He was a son of George R. McCartney Sr. (born 1891) and Dorothy (Robb) McCartney. He was a 1978 graduate of New Phila High and attended OSU.
Rick had a creative nature and a restless spirit. He liked to build neon signs and craft art. He once supported a needy child overseas and always believed in offering a ride to hitchhikers. Although Rick struggled with depression, most of his life, he was a survivor. He once said "all I ever wanted was to be happy".
Rick will be missed by his brothers James E. McCartney (Dianna) of this area and Michael J. Menapace (Frankie) from out of state.
Rick is resting with family at East Avenue Cemetery. Pastor Ron Heasley led a private burial Friday.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 31, 2019