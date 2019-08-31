Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MCCARTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD M. MCCARTNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD M. MCCARTNEY Obituary
Richard M.

McCartney

59, of Columbus, passed away in July 2019. He was a son of George R. McCartney Sr. (born 1891) and Dorothy (Robb) McCartney. He was a 1978 graduate of New Phila High and attended OSU.

Rick had a creative nature and a restless spirit. He liked to build neon signs and craft art. He once supported a needy child overseas and always believed in offering a ride to hitchhikers. Although Rick struggled with depression, most of his life, he was a survivor. He once said "all I ever wanted was to be happy".

Rick will be missed by his brothers James E. McCartney (Dianna) of this area and Michael J. Menapace (Frankie) from out of state.

Rick is resting with family at East Avenue Cemetery. Pastor Ron Heasley led a private burial Friday.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.