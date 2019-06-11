|
Richard Michael Cihon
82, of Kimbolton, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born November 27, 1936, in Piney Fork to the late Michael Anthony and Mary Ann (Cichon) Cihon. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's of Dover. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran. He was an Electronic Engineer for National Cash Register for 14 years and retired from his own business, RMC Enterprises in 2014. He was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church where he was the organist for years.
On January 31, 1959, he married Lorla (Walter) Cihon who survives. He is also survived by his children: Richelle (Larry) Booth of Nolanville, TX, Dr. Irene (Dr. Jeff) Dietz of Shaker Heights, Rose (Michael) Warren of Charlottesville, VA, Charles (Amy) Cihon of Bexley, and Mary (Hun) Yi of Delaware; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Cihon; four sisters, Irene Cihon, Evelyn Adams, Delores Srebott, and Rosemarie Sadar; one brother, Chester Cihon.
Services will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church in Newcomerstown with Father Victor R. Wesolowski officiating. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019