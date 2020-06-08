Richard Passio, Sr.
62, of Savannah Georgia, passed away March 24, 2020, in Trident Medical Center at Charleston, South Carolina, following a battle with Lymphoma. Born December 2, 1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he married and started his large family, in Philadelphia, before settling in Ohio to raise his eight children. With his passing he leaves behind the values he held deep in his heart. Which include a keen understanding of the importance of self-worth, which he firmly instilled in all of his children. His constant acts of selflessness resonate in our hearts and minds forever as they teach us how to love better.
His work will live on through his eight children and 36 grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife, Eileen Passio; two sisters and a brother.
In keeping with his wishes, Richard has been cremated and a funeral mass will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Richard by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.