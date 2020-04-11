|
Richard Raymond Sheeler
81, of Mineral City, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born May 7, 1938 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Herbert Sheeler and Juanita (Hearns) LaPorte. Rick proudly served his country for 32 years in the U.S. Army, then the National Guard, before working many years as a mechanic at the Stow Armory in Stow, Ohio.
In October of 1975, Rick married the former Christal Starr Huston who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Richard Sheeler, Casey Sheeler, TeJay Sheeler, Jamie (Daren) Harvey, Douglas Sheeler, Suzanne Sheeler, Jeffrey Sheeler, Michelle Sheeler and Janeen Sheeler; and many grandchildren including, Zackery, Madison, Hailey, Tarryn and Adam. He dearly loved his family and especially treasured the time that he spent with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working on cars, in his spare time. Rick leaves behind many friends and was always happy to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
According to his wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020