Richard Varner
58, of Uhrichsville, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born November 6, 1960 in Westin, West Virginia, he was the son of Orlen Rodrick. A veteran of the United States Army, he was an alumnus of The Ohio State University who retired from Akron-Canton Airport where he had been an air traffic controller.
On July 10, 2010, Rick married Jane (Farrow) Varner who survives him at their home. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Lacey Varner, Tasha (James) Riley and Bub (Brooke) Riley; grandchildren, Hayden, Kynlea and Rayden; sisters, L. D. Varner, Dee (Brent, deceased) Stocker, Jeannie (Rick) Daugherty and Marilyn (Jeff) Miller; brother-in-law, James (Angela) Farrow; and numerus nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his very dear friends, John and Dorothy McKean.
Rick was a member of the Newcomerstown F. & A. M. Lodge who enjoyed golfing, playing pool in his league, hunting and sports. Above all, he treasured the time that he spent with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Jim Wallick, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians or Ohio State Buckeyes shirts. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019