Richard "Dick" W. Leggett
age 81 of New Philadelphia, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Country Club Retirement Campus at Dover following a period of declining health. Born at Goshen, Ohio on August 6, 1939, Dick was a son of the late Waldon and Thelma Hibbs Leggett. Dick was a 1957 graduate of the former Midvale High School and during his Sophomore year of high school, met and fell in love with the former, Linda Stahl. The couple married in August of 1957 and began a life together that included five children, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Linda preceded Dick in Death on August 10, 2020, following 63 years of marriage. Dick and Linda were longtime members of the First Christian Church at New Philadelphia. They enjoyed going on cruises and spending time at their residence in Pigeon Forge, TN. Additionally, Dick attended every event his children participated in, and continued that dedication of support with his grandchildren too. Professionally, Dick spent more than 25 years with Park Farms Inc. in Canton, retiring as president of the company. He was also instrumental in bringing Ohio Proud to the state.
He will be missed by his family that includes, five children, Melody (John) Elliott of Granger, Indiana, Laura (Michael) Wright of Uhrichsville, Greg Leggett of New Philadelphia, Richard "Rick" Leggett of Wilmington, North Carolina and Christy (John) Jones of Lancaster; ten grandchildren, Andrew Elliott, Heather Sulzener, Ryan Wright, Casey Leggett, Abigail Leggett, Rachel Leggett, Kyle Leggett, Stephanie Morsello, Kit Jones and Connor Jones and nine great grandchildren. Completing the family are his brother, Ed (Gayle) Leggett of Myrtle Beach; his sister-in-law, Vicki Leggett of Cambridge; as well as his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Terry; and an infant brother, William.
Private Services will be held with burial to take place next to his wife in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions in Dick's name may be directed to Crossroads Hospice.