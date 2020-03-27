|
Rick Rinehart
age 70, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Mercy Medical Center, Canton. Born March 2, 1950, in Dover, he was the son of the late Edward and Donna Angel Rinehart. Rick graduated from Dover High School in 1970, and was employed by Dover City Schools for 35 years, from which he retired. Rick was a well-known custodian who was loved by students and teachers alike. In retirement, he enjoyed rehabbing homes. Rick was very handy and had a natural ability to fix things. He married the former M. Therese Brown, who survives, on December 21, 1991. Some of Rick's favorite pastimes were riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle (in his younger days), and, more recently, he enjoyed riding his bicycle. Rick liked garage-saling and had a fondness for antiques. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, and he also loved travel with Therese; the couple visited many destinations, both in the United States and internationally. Above all, Rick loved his family and spending time with them - and he was very much loved in return. He made many friends along the journey of his life, and will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
In addition to his wife, Therese, Rick is survived by his sons, Shawn Rinehart, and Michael (Shawn) Rinehart of Dundee; his daughter, Kotie (Jordan) Burkhart of Canton; his step-daughter, Erin (Nick Greenfield) Gorsich of Kenilworth, England; his grandchildren, Jerod, Lars, Jenna and Kristen; his sisters, Kazette (Tim) Bridgeman of Lexington, Ohio, and Sherrie Baughman of Zoar; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rachael Rinehart, and his son, James Rinehart.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, private services will be held. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. The family hopes to hold a more public gathering once the crisis has passed. Arrangements are in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Rick, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Rick's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2020