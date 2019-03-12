|
|
Rickie A. "Rick" Kaiser 1956-2019
62, of Dover passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House following a brief battle with cancer. Born December 21, 1956 in Barnesville, he was a son of Jerome and Verda Stephen Kaiser of Strasburg.
Rick is also survived by his daughter, Kasey Kaiser of New York City; brother, Steve (Heidi) Kaiser of Strasburg; sister, Missey Weaver of Dover; former wife, Debbie Klett Kaiser of Dover; nephews, Zach (Jen) Kaiser of Bolivar, Jeff Weaver of Dover; grand-niece, McKenna Kaiser of Bolivar. Rick was a 1975 graduate of Strasburg High School; he was employed at Fleming Foods in Navarre for over 28 years, and was most recently employed at Winfield Power Equipment. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Zoar Road Gun Club. Rick was also a car enthusiast, who owned a 1969 Mustang.
A service celebrating Rick's life will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Bruce Sexton officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rick may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019