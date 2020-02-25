Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Ricky P. Brown


1960 - 2020
Ricky P. Brown Obituary
Ricky P. Brown

60, of West Lafayette passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House following a sudden illness. Ricky was born on January 7, 1960 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Jay Brown of Uhrichsville and the late Mary Coleman Brown. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Brown; and grandmother, Mary Baumgarner. Ricky had been a long-time and valued employee at Starlight Enterprises in New Philadelphia for over 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, bowling and making crafts. He was an amazing brother and uncle who was loved by all.

Ricky is survived by his siblings, Kelly (Larry Buick) Brown of Newcomerstown. Denny Baumgarner, Cindy Brown both of New Philadelphia, Joe (Tammy) Baumgarner of Strasburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Interment will be in the Columbiana County Memorial Park. The family will be greeting friends on Friday from 10-11 am. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Ricky may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or to Starlight Enterprise.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
