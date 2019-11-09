Home

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
RIKI ROSE EIKLEBERRY


1994 - 2019
RIKI ROSE EIKLEBERRY Obituary
Riki Rose Eikleberry

age 25, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died early Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 in her residence from the effects of a lifelong struggle with Rett's Syndrome. She was born July 12, 1994 in Dover, Ohio and was the daughter of Pennie S. Kirtley Eikleberry, with whom she resided and Ronald Eikleberry of Stone Creek, OH. She was a graduate of Tuscarawas Valley High School and Starlight, and participated in workshops at Avenues of Adventure in New Philadelphia and Stepping Stone Workshop in Dennison. Riki was fond of spending her time watching movies and loved music, and was able to attend a number of live concerts. In spite of her disability, she loved to hang out with her mom, with whom she experienced numerous adventures, and family and friends. She possessed a strong, vital personality, and was a joy to those that knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Mrs. Danielle (Benjamin) Malczewski of Sylvania, OH; a brother, Adam Rondinella (Rex Millhone) of Athens, OH; maternal grandparents, Larry and Carol Kirtley of Sherrodsville; paternal grandmother, Hazel Eikleberry of Stone Creek; a niece, Lucie Malczewski of Sylvania; and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins; and a large contingent of friends, both locally, and across the country. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Marvin "Jack" Eikleberry; and her paternal aunt, Patty Hinkley.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Riki's memory may be made to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust, 67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. For more information, please view their website at: www.reverserett.org To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019
