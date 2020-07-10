Rita D. Rowe



69, of Strasburg, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Rita was born on March 11, 1951 in Dover, to the late Vernon and Arlene Haas Miller. She was also preceded in death by two nieces, Tammy Malson and Rebecca Andreas. She graduated in 1969 from Strasburg High School, and two years later, she married her high school sweetheart, James A. "Jim" Rowe on September 19, 1971. Together, they ran Jimita Holstein Farm in Strasburg. She was an active member with St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg, volunteered with the senior dinners at the church, member of the Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau and the Milk Makers 4-H Club. Rita and her family loved giving tours of their farm to many different organizations, as well, taking a calf to the Strasburg Library to promote dairy and reading. She was an exceptional seamstress who enjoyed making Halloween costumes for her children and grandson; she also was an avid reader. But the most important part of her life was spending time with her family, they were the center of her world.



A wonderful and loving, wife, mother and grandmother, Rita will be sadly missed by her husband, Jim Rowe; children: Brian (Megan) Rowe of Charleston, South Carolina, Karen (Dale) Loveday of Strasburg, Elizabeth (Rob) Garver of Jeromesville; siblings: Jane Andreas, Harlan (Helen) Miller, Larry (Sue) Miller all of Strasburg; Edith Sisson of Bolivar, Jim (Carol) Miller of Scio; grandson, Cole Loveday; sister and brother in law, Linda (Page) Bullock of Green; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Cremation has taken place. A service celebrating Rita's life will be held on Monday, July 13th., at 11:00 a.m. in the St. John United Church of Christ, Strasburg with Rev. Jason Rissler officiating. The family will be greeting friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rita may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ or to Community Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store