Rita M. Casella
79, of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Geauga Medical Center. Born March 10, 1940 in Dover, she was a daughter to the late John and Carmela (Princiotta) Casella. Rita was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Casella, Antoinette (Dick) Alden; Carl & Ross (Shirley) Casella and long-time companion, Rudolph "JR" Ruffini. Rita retired as a dispatcher for AJ Weigand Trucking, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was also active with the Italian-American Festival where she was awarded, "Citizen of the Year" in 2011.
Rita is survived by her nieces and nephews, Rosalyn and John Casella, Ann (Russ) Molinar, Susan (Bob) Tagg, Rich (Cyndi) Alden and many great nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery, Dover. The family will greet friends on Saturday in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home in Dover from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rita may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website
