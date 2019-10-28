|
|
Rita M. Ridgway
71, of Lucasville formerly of Newcomerstown, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Monday, May 31, 1948, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late John and Ellen (Scarberry) Belt, Rita was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School class of 1967. She retired as Manager of Duke and Duchess Shop of Newcomerstown. She enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her family and her great granddaughter, whom she adored.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Emmons of Lucasville, Nancy Ridgway of Newcomerstown; five grandchildren: Nyle (Stephanie) Emmons, Michaela, (Derek) Riffe, Lydia Emmons, Caitlynn Woolweaver, Hoyt Clark; one great granddaughter, Kyleigh Emmons; one sister, Sue Bricker of Newcomerstown; one brother, John (Carol) Belt of Bowling Green; and her dog Moe.
Services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the Addy Funeral Home at Newcomerstown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be made at:
www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 28, 2019