Home

POWERED BY

Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA RIDGWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA M. RIDGWAY


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA M. RIDGWAY Obituary
Rita M. Ridgway

71, of Lucasville formerly of Newcomerstown, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Monday, May 31, 1948, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late John and Ellen (Scarberry) Belt, Rita was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School class of 1967. She retired as Manager of Duke and Duchess Shop of Newcomerstown. She enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her family and her great granddaughter, whom she adored.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Emmons of Lucasville, Nancy Ridgway of Newcomerstown; five grandchildren: Nyle (Stephanie) Emmons, Michaela, (Derek) Riffe, Lydia Emmons, Caitlynn Woolweaver, Hoyt Clark; one great granddaughter, Kyleigh Emmons; one sister, Sue Bricker of Newcomerstown; one brother, John (Carol) Belt of Bowling Green; and her dog Moe.

Services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the Addy Funeral Home at Newcomerstown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be made at:

www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now