Rita Marie Weaver Sulcer
Rita Marie Weaver Sulcer

Age 100, of Columbus and formerly of Dover, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Born on February 12, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Emma (Machan) Weaver. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Schenk, who was killed in World War II; along with her second husband, James Sulcer; daughter, Nancy Kennedy; her grandson, Scott Kennedy; and brothers, Paul, George, James, Maurice, and Thomas Weaver.

Rita was the co-owner of Sulcer Funeral Home in Wilmington, Galion, and Bellview, Ohio. She relocated to Florida after retiring, where she lived for 35 years. She was a member of the Holy Cross, St, Columbkille, and St. Joseph Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and was lovingly known as 'Cheating Rita'.

She leaves behind her daughter, Vicky (Martin) Hugo of Wilmington; grandchildren, Laura (Steve) Lockwood, Heather (Bill) Weirich, Michael (Jenn) Kennedy, Kimberly (Nick) Giancola, Philip (Mindy) Zeigler, Douglas (Carrie) Zeigler; Matthew Hugo, and James Hugo; fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In honoring Rita's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A private memorial mass will take place with interment at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Rita, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
