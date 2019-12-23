Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
1559 Roxbury Road
Dennison, OH
Rita Teresa Ortenzo Metzger

Rita Teresa Ortenzo Metzger Obituary
Rita Teresa Ortenzo Metzger

Age 92, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1927 at St. Ann's Hospital Columbus and was reared in Dennison by her parents the late Antonio and Amalia (Sabatini) Ortenzo, who immigrated to Dennison from Giulianova Italy. She graduated from Dennison Immaculate Conception High School in 1944 and from the St. Francis School of Nursing in Columbus in 1948 and worked as a registered nurse at Twin City Hospital in Dennison for more than 50 years.

Survived by sons, Father William Addison Metzger, Bruce and Dick Metzger; grandchildren, Jessica, Stephanie, Christopher Jon; great grandchildren, Elanor and Ethan.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28 at Immaculate Conception Church, 206 N 1st St, Dennison, OH, followed by burial in the parish cemetery. A funeral Mass for her was celebrated on Saturday, December 14 at Columbus, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where her son, Father Metzger, is pastor. For complete obituary, visit

www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 23, 2019
