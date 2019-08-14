|
|
Robert A. Gotshall
79, of Sugarcreek, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a brief illness. He was born in Canton on May 30, 1940 to the late Robet E. and Maxine Yvonne (Roshon) Gotshall and married Bonnie (Stewart) Gotshall, his wife of 54 years. She survives. He was a retired school teacher with Garaway Schools. Following his retirement, he went on to work with Waterloo Schools for 18 years, taught work shops at Malone College in Canton for years and then returned back to Garaway Schools to work with the COAD program at Miller Ave. School. He was a member of Shanesville Lutheran Church, the Garaway Lions Club and was State President of IRA (International Reading Association). In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening around his home and around town at the various flower beds he enjoyed tending to.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Amy (Philip) Lehman of Magnolia and Stewart Gotshall Campbell (Ron) of Green and his two grandchildren, Robbie and Charlotte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Gotshall.
Friends may call on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Shanesville Lutheran Church in the social hall. Private burial will be held in the Magnolia Cemetery at the Convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to any .
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019