Robert Allen "Bob" Doney41, of Dover passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Bob was born on Sept. 14, 1979 in Dover. He was the son of Jack and Patricia (Wages) Doney. His father passed away on Aug. 24, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his uncle, Gary Saurbrey. Robert graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1998. He was a driver for JMW Trucking in Canton. He loved spending his time outdoors working on cars, driving demolition derby, and going mudding. He also enjoyed working on cars. He recently went to Florida and loved the ocean.In addition to his mother, Patricia, he leaves behind his brother, Richard (Viki) Doney of Dover; sister, Jessica Doney of Dover; four nieces, Taylor, Cheyenne, Ava, and Mylie all of Dover; his aunts and uncles, Dennis Doney of Dover, Joyce Sourbrey of North Carolina, Steve (Becky) Doney of Stone Creek, Tammy (Dennis) Clayton of North Carolina; along with many special friends.Cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks will be required. To sign an online guestbook for Bob, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.