Robert Allen Martin, Sr.
age 74 of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with Cancer. Robert was born October 13, 1945 in Nashville, Ohio, and was the son of Russell and Dorothea (Burgett) Martin. On November 24, 1966 he married Jessie M. White, and recently renewed their wedding vows this year on his birthday. Robert was a class A welder. He worked 26 years for Benton Bridge, 27 years at Melway Paving, and after retirement worked three years for his son and grandson at Martin Quarry. Robert was a member of Welcome Church of Christ. He loved his kids and grandchildren more than anything in this world. He was a true family man. Robert enjoyed mowing, starting up his Steiner on the days he wasn't doing yard work, being outdoors, wildlife and trap shooting with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jessie are three children: Robert Allen Martin, Jr. (fiance', Christy Richards) of Sugarcreek, Brian Edward Martin of Blissfield and Angel Lynette Martin of Millersburg; seven grandchildren: Quentin (Ashley) Martin, Russell Smetzer, Randy (Brittney) Martin, Quinn (Erin Meese) Martin, Mystique Martin, Genisis Martin and Gage Martin; four great-grandchildren: Noah, Oliver, Lyla and Aiden; a sister, Phyllis Moore of Millersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Jean, Ida Faye, Helen "Tillie", Darwin "Pete", Georgianna, Marvin, Marion "Tink" and Linda; and son, Randy Dale Martin.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio, with Pastor Dale Duncan officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting:
www.alexanderfhinc.com Family suggests memorial
contributions be made to St Jude's Children's Research
Hospital.
